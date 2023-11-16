Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2023 at 2:05 am

Kim Kardashian Makes Shocking Revelation About Her Pizza Preferences!

Kim Kardashian Makes Shocking Revelation About Her Pizza Preferences!

Kim Kardashian enjoys a good pizza, but not like most people!

The 43-year-old reality star and entrepreneur made a surprising revelation about how she eats pizza on Thursday’s (November 16) episode of The Kardashians.

While in New York City, Kim ordered some pizza and proceeded to remove the cheese from the crust!

“Is it weird that I don’t like the cheese on pizza?” she asked. “I just like the bread.”

Kim then went for a second slice, taking the cheese off of that one as well.

Interestingly, this wasn’t Kim‘s first out-of-the-ordinary food revelation.

In a September episode of the Hulu series, she revealed that she’s “never had regular beer.”

“I have had a beer but only in Jamaica. A Red Stripe — and I loved it. I’ve never had a Corona or I guess an American beer. Is Corona American? I have no idea,” she told Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

If you missed it, Kim Kardashian recently revealed when and where she got her first tattoo!
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images