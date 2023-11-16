Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Robbie Robertson's Celebration of Life with 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Collaborators

Leonardo DiCaprio shows his support at the Robbie Robertson: A Celebration of His Life And Music event held at The Village Studios on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.

If you don’t know, Robbie passed away this past August at the age of 80. Robbie and Martin Scorsese were frequent collaborators. Before his death, Robbie did the music for the film Killers of the Flower Moon, which Leonardo and Lily Gladstone both co-star in together. The film was directed by Martin.

Lily and Martin were both in attendance at the celebration of his life.

In Robbie‘s final interview with Variety, he spoke about working with Martin, sharing, “We’re in awe ourselves that our brotherhood has outlasted everything. We’ve been through it; we’ve been there and back. I am so proud of our friendship and our work. It’s been just a gift in life.”

You can watch the trailer for their film here.
