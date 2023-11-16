Leonardo DiCaprio Reacts to Rapping Video, Reveals His Range in Musical Taste as He Nears 50

Leonardo DiCaprio is speaking out about the video of him rapping at his recent 49th birthday party!

The Killers of the Flower Moon star was having fun at his star-studded celebration last weekend, took the mic and started rapping.

Now, in a new interview, Leo is addressing the video and he’s even revealed what his current taste in music is like.

Find out what he said inside…

“That is true,” he told ET, acknowledging the party moment.

The actor then shared what he’s looking forward to for his next birthday and his range of musical taste that he could include for his 50th.

“Got to always think about 50,” he shared. “But you know what, I have a range of musical love that goes back to our stuff from the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s with jazz and blues and things of that nature. And then hip-hop, too.”

If you missed it, find what 10 movies of Leo‘s are fans’ favorites and where Titanic lands on that list.