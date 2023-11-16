Shawn Mendes Teams Up with David Yurman for Charity Event

Shawn Mendes is stepping to support his foundation.

The 25-year-old “Treat You Better” singer hosted a charity event with jewelry brand David Yurman for his The Shawn Mendes Foundation on Wednesday evening (November 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the event, Shawn showed off some skin in a knit red shirt with flowers on it paired with black pants.

During the event, Shawn and guests checked out the jewelry brand’s new collection.

Shawn first launched The Shawn Mendes Foundation in 2019, and the foundation’s mission aims to “inspire and empower fans and today’s youth to bring positive change in the world and advocate for causes they care about.”

