Thu, 16 November 2023 at 2:55 pm

Snoop Dogg Announces He's Giving Up Smoking

Snoop Dogg Announces He's Giving Up Smoking

Snoop Dogg has made a shocking announcement.

The 52-year-old “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper and longtime marijuana enthusiast announced on Thursday (November 16) that he was quitting smoking.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” Snoop wrote on Instagram along with a black and white photo of himself.

“Please respect my privacy at this time,” Snoop added.

As of right now, Snoop hasn’t revealed the specific reason why he’s giving up smoking.

For years, Snoop has been a big supporter of smoking marijuana. He even implied that he smoked with a former president!

In a recent interview, a Grammy-winning singer said that Snoop once got him so high that he couldn’t see.
Photos: Getty Images
