Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 12:06 pm

The 25 Best-Selling Albums by Women of All Time in the World Revealed - Find Out Who's No. 1!

Continue Here »

The 25 Best-Selling Albums by Women of All Time in the World Revealed - Find Out Who's No. 1!

Women are a powerful force in music.

Throughout the years, a handful of albums from iconic female superstars past and present have gone on to do more than just top the Billboard charts or set sales records: they’ve become the best-selling albums among women, ever.

While some of the records on this list are from recent years, most of the albums that have notched the most impressive sales figures date back to decades ago, and remain extremely influential in music to this day.

We’ve rounded up the best-selling albums among women of all time – in the world, not just one country – and put them in ranking according to sales.

Find out which albums by women are the best-selling of all time…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Music, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images