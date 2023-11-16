The Alleged Real Reason Why Bobby Berk Is Leaving 'Queer Eye' Revealed

There are new reports surrounding Bobby Berk‘s exit from Queer Eye.

The 42-year-old original member of the cast was “asked to leave” Netflix’s hit show after eight seasons, a source tells Us Weekly.

The source claims that his departure was “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast,” which includes Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show. The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that,” the source said.

However, a second source told Us that he “was not asked to leave” and the “decision was amicable.”

