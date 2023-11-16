Top Stories
'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 4:19 pm

The Alleged Real Reason Why Bobby Berk Is Leaving 'Queer Eye' Revealed

There are new reports surrounding Bobby Berk‘s exit from Queer Eye.

The 42-year-old original member of the cast was “asked to leave” Netflix’s hit show after eight seasons, a source tells Us Weekly.

The source claims that his departure was “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast,” which includes Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show. The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that,” the source said.

However, a second source told Us that he “was not asked to leave” and the “decision was amicable.”

Find out how he addressed his exit in his own words.
