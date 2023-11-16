'The Golden Bachelor' Winner Spoilers: Reality Steve & New TikTok Video Provide Clues!

The season finale of 2023′s The Golden Bachelor doesn’t air until November 30, but if you want to know who wins, we have some spoilers that might satisfy you right now.

ABC’s new reality show features Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, looking for love. The 22 contestants range in age from 60 to 75, and one of them is the mom of a former Bachelor star.

Reality Steve hasn’t done a deep dive into spoilers like he does for the regular The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons, but he has revealed some insight into what happens in the final episodes.

The final two contestants have already been spoiled, so you can see who was sent home after the hometown dates. There’s also a recent TikTok video that seemingly spoils the actual winner.

Browse through the slideshow to see spoilers for the first season of The Golden Bachelor…