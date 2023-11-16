Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2023 at 6:12 pm

The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Reveals Who He Was Intimate with in the Fantasy Suites

Gerry Turner is heading to the fantasy suites in the new episode of The Golden Bachelor this week and we’ve already learned some spoilers.

The 72-year-old retired restaurateur talked about getting intimate with the women while opening up about fantasy suites in a new interview.

The final two this season consists of Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist after he sent home Faith Martin following the hometown dates. He already told Leslie and Faith that he loved them.

“It’s funny how in a moment you can get caught up with the concept of falling in love, and then the next day it’s like, no, I loved the moment,” Gerry told Variety. “I failed at that once.”

Head inside to find out what happened in the fantasy suites…

Gerry also talked about getting intimate in the fantasy suites.

“I’ve always tried to commit to myself to only try and say ‘I love you’ to one person for the rest of my life. I only wanted to be intimate with one person for the rest of my life. I failed at that,” he said. “That’s what I alluded to about being in the moment and getting all excited about the concept of being in love. I so regretted it, because I felt like I wasn’t true to myself at that moment. This is what I expected of myself and I failed. When you say that to someone, it can become very destructive.”

Gerry said he felt “awful” after the dates and added, “That’s the situation when you saw me walk out of the room because they kept asking about it. That’s still the moment that I most regret.”

Check out spoilers for who wins the season.

Photos: ABC
