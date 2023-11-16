Tragic Details Emerge About 'Euphoria' Producer Kevin Turen's Death

Tragic new details have emerged in the sudden death of Euphoria and The Idol producer Kevin Turen.

If you don’t know, the 44-year-old producer died suddenly over the weekend, leaving behind his wife Evelina, and two sons, Jack and James.

His dad, Edward Turen, and close friend, Michael Heller, spoke to TMZ and said he suffered a medical emergency while driving with ten-year-old son.

They were in his Tesla when the medical emergency occurred. It was on autopilot, and the young child was able to navigate the car to the side of the road before calling 911. He was rushed to the hospital, and tragically passed.

While drugs and alcohol were ruled out as factors in his death, a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Our thoughts are with Kevin‘s loved ones during this time. RIP.