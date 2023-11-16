Travis Kelce's Mom Reveals a Big Chiefs Game Taylor Swift is Likely to Miss, Talks Stars' Relationship

Travis Kelce‘s mom Donna is opening up about a big Kansas City Chiefs game that Taylor Swift is likely to miss.

The 33-year-old “Karma” pop titan has been seen in the stands at several of the 34-year-old NFL star’s games since they started dating. Just this weekend, Travis returned the favor and attended his first Eras Tour date as Taylor‘s boyfriend.

In a recent interview, Donna was asked about one of Travis‘ big upcoming games. She explained why she did not think his superstar girlfriend would be able to make it.

Elsewhere in the interview, she commented on the developing love story.

On Monday (November 20), the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’ll be a big moment and a chance for a rematch after the 2023 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won.

The game is also a family affair as Travis‘ brother Jason is a player for the Eagles.

Sadly, Donna doesn’t think that Taylor will be in the stands for the game. Why?

“She has an actual concert the night before. That’d be rough, so I’m thinking no,” she told Extra. The concert is in Brazil, meaning that Taylor would have a lot of traveling to make it.

Anything is possible, though. After all, Taylor left a string of shows in Argentina so quickly that she still had her costume on when she got on a private jet.

As for their love story, Donna loves how they’re in charge of it. “I’ll tell you, it’s just… they’re making their own story, and I don’t even have to say anything, they’re just doing it all themselves,” she said.

