'Anyone But You' Director 'Blames' Himself for Confusion Over Forthcoming Rom-Com

Watching the teaser trailer for Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney‘s Anyone But You, you might think that the movie is a thriller. It’s actually an R-rated rom-com.

Director Will Gluck is accepting responsibility for any misconceptions about the movie, which were very much cleared up with the newly released trailer earlier this week.

He explained what happened in a recent interview.

Learn more about the Anyone But You confusion…

“I blame myself,” Will told EW. “The teaser wasn’t well received and I put that completely on my own shoulders.”

He continued, explaining where it went wrong: “We tried to get too cute with it. It is a big fun comedy, and if you saw that teaser without anything else, you’d think, ‘Is someone going to get killed? Is this a thriller?’ That was a mistake on my part. I just wanted people to lean in and say, ‘What is this?’”

“People leaned in [to the teaser] and said, ‘I’m not going to like this,’ which is not what the movie is,” he added.

Will cleared the air about what Anyone But You actually is about.

“The movie an edgy R-rated comedy with romance and farcical elements. It’s big music numbers and wish fulfillment. You get to see sunny Australia in the middle of winter in the West. That’s what you’re going to see in the trailer. So wipe that [teaser] out of your memory,” he said.



Anyone But You premieres in theaters on December 22.

