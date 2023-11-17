Barbie Ferreira Debuts Levi's Capsule Collection, Talks Including Friends in the Collab

Barbie Ferreira has collaborated on a new capsule clothing collection with Levi’s!

The 26-year-old Nope actress worked with the fashion brand to create a new collection that was inspired by her “love for beautiful scenes and creating a story with my everyday wardrobe.”

For the collection and the campaign, she included a couple of friends to help bring her creative vision to life.

The campaign was shot by her longtime collaborator and friend Petra Collins.

“Petra and I have been working together for over 10 years now. I’m about to be 27, and I met her when I was 16,” she told Teen Vogue. “We have this language and shared respect for each other, so it’s actually one of the easiest things to shoot with Petra, which is why I really wanted to do this. We have this mutual respect for each other’s creative vision.”

For the clothing, she included a bunny demon as a recurring logo, drawn by her best friend Ben Evans, that can be seen on several of the pieces.

“The logo came about because I have this tattoo that he drew,” she shared. “He drew this really cool bunny demon, and I got it as a stick and poke at my house. It was one of my first tattoos.”

“My dream is to always include my friends who I creatively align with,” Barbie added. “It just makes it really intimate and special and personal, and this entire collection is incredibly personal. It’s me, my friends, and Levi’s…. We all collaborated on this.”

Barbie‘s new collaboration features pieces like a Lace-Up Corset, a Long Dress Coat, the Second Skin Top, a pair of ’90s 501® Jeans with the bunny splattered all over, an Oversized Bunny Tee and the reversible Tulip Hat.

Of the collection, the actress shared in a press release, “This collection was inspired by my love for beautiful scenes and creating a story with my everyday wardrobe. I wanted to play silhouettes that are reminiscent of costuming from my favorite movies. It was important for me that the collection lived somewhere between a dark fairytale and a nostalgic dream.”

The Levi’s® x Barbie Ferreira collection will be available for purchase on Friday (November 17) on Levi.com, the Levi’s® App, select Levi’s® stores, urbanoutfitters.com and select Urban Outfitters stores.

Browse through the gallery to see Barbie Ferreira modeling her new Levi’s capsule collection…