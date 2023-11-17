Carey Mulligan Shares Rare Update After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Carey Mulligan is gushing over life as a mom of three!

In an interview with Vogue last month, the 38-year-old Maestro actress confirmed that she and husband Marcus Mumford had welcomed their third child together, a baby girl.

While attending the 2023 Variety Power Of Women event on Thursday night (November 16), Carey shared an update on how the new baby is doing.

“Oh, she’s great. Great. Good baby, 10 out of 10, so far,” Carey told ET with a smile. “We’ll see how long that lasts.”

Before Carey walked the red carpet, Emily Blunt revealed that she flew on the same flight to Los Angeles as Carey and her new baby girl.

“We were on the same flight over, and I got to snuggle her delicious baby, who I got to just sort of bite her cheeks,” Emily, 40, gushed. “She is so beautiful.”

When asked about Emily‘s comments, Carey laughed and said, “She stole my baby for a good 20 minutes, and I was very happy with that.”

The new baby girl joins Carey and Marcus‘ older kids daughter Evelyn, 8, and son Wilfred, 5.

Carey‘s new movie Maestro will be released in select theaters on November 22 ahead of a Netflix drop on December 20. Watch the trailer now!

FYI: Carey is wearing a Roland Mouret dress and Anita Ko jewelry.