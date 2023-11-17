ChatGPT Parent Company's CEO Sam Altman Fired, Accused of Lying to Board

OpenAI is the parent company of ChatGPT and Sam Altman has been part of the company since its inception in 2015, but now he has been fired.

Just one day after participating in the APEC CEO Summit, Sam was fired from his position as CEO at OpenAI.

The press release that has been distributed by OpenAI seems to accuse Sam of lying to the board of directors.

The company said, “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately.

In a statement, the board of directors said: “OpenAI was deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity. The board remains fully committed to serving this mission. We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product, and safety functions, Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

The news comes one day after OpenAI began blocking new ChatGPT Plus subscriptions, which created a black market for memberships.