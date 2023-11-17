Dolly Parton Drops New 'Rockstar' Album - Listen Now!

Dolly Parton‘s new album is out now!

On Friday (November 17), the 77-year-old country music entertainer debuted her first-ever rock album, aptly titled Rockstar.

The new album features Dolly covering some of the most iconic rock songs in history including tons of collabs with entertainers such as Elton John, Pink, Miley Cyrus, and Paul McCartney.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the ‘Rockstar’ album and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released!” Dolly wrote on Instagram. “I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them!”

You can download Dolly Parton‘s new album off of iTunes here – stream Rockstar below!