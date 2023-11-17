Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift &amp; Pushing Back Album Because of Her

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 9:16 am

Dolly Parton Drops New 'Rockstar' Album - Listen Now!

Dolly Parton Drops New 'Rockstar' Album - Listen Now!

Dolly Parton‘s new album is out now!

On Friday (November 17), the 77-year-old country music entertainer debuted her first-ever rock album, aptly titled Rockstar.

The new album features Dolly covering some of the most iconic rock songs in history including tons of collabs with entertainers such as Elton John, Pink, Miley Cyrus, and Paul McCartney.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the ‘Rockstar’ album and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released!” Dolly wrote on Instagram. “I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them!”

In a recent interview, Dolly shared some rare comments about husband Carl Dean and revealed why he’s never made a public appearance with her.

You can download Dolly Parton‘s new album off of iTunes here – stream Rockstar below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dolly Parton, First Listen, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images