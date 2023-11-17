Drew Barrymore Explains Why She's Never Had Plastic Surgery

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her appearance.

In a new interview, the 48-year-old actress and daytime talk show host talked about getting older and explained why she has never had plastic surgery.

“I haven’t done anything, and I’m going to maintain that as long as possible,” Drew told People. “I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don’t see myself resorting to it.”

“And, I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!” she added with a laugh.

Drew also said that she’s not interested in getting any work done, mostly out of fear that she’ll become obsessed with it.

“I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I’d continue to chase it, get this and that done,” Drew explained. “That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I’m waiting on making any alterations.”

Drew did admit that she colors her hair to the point that she “doesn’t know her real color” anymore.

She also shared why she feels aging isn’t something to stress over.

“It means you’re alive, you’re living, and that’s a really good thing,” Drew said. “Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging.”

“Health really comes into focus more than anything when there is peril,” she continued. “If you have your health, then you can focus on so many other things — including beauty. But it really is the most important thing of all.”

