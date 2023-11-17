Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift &amp; Pushing Back Album Because of Her

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 1:23 pm

Elon Musk's X has Ads Frozen by European Commission - Find Out Why

Elon Musk's X has Ads Frozen by European Commission - Find Out Why

Elon Musk‘s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was just dealt a serious blow by the European Commission.

The group, part of the European Union, decided that they will no longer run ads on the 52-year-old Space X and Tesla billionaire’s platform.

They explained why during a press conference, promoting a response from X.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We have seen an alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech on several social media platforms in recent weeks, and X is certainly quite effective of that,” European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke said, via Variety. “We have therefore advised services to refrain from advertising at this stage on concerned social media platforms, where we have concerns that such content appears in an inappropriate context and thus affects the effectiveness of our communication and our messages.”

That doesn’t mean that the European Commission will leave the platform.

“This is really about advertisements, campaigns and ad spending,” they explained. “And for these campaigns, we continuously assess and evaluate the media environment in view of our communication objectives.”

A spokesperson for X seemed unconcerned about the decision.

“The European Commission has only advertised about $5,000 so far this year, but is still organically posting across all it’s X handles specifically @eu_social @eu_partnerships, @euhomeaffairs @euclimateaction and @eib, plus the European Investment Bank told us they will still be actively advertising on X,” they told Variety.

If you were unaware, one of Elon‘s recent changes to X was widely panned.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elon Musk, Twitter

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images