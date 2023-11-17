Elon Musk's X has Ads Frozen by European Commission - Find Out Why

Elon Musk‘s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was just dealt a serious blow by the European Commission.

The group, part of the European Union, decided that they will no longer run ads on the 52-year-old Space X and Tesla billionaire’s platform.

They explained why during a press conference, promoting a response from X.

“We have seen an alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech on several social media platforms in recent weeks, and X is certainly quite effective of that,” European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke said, via Variety. “We have therefore advised services to refrain from advertising at this stage on concerned social media platforms, where we have concerns that such content appears in an inappropriate context and thus affects the effectiveness of our communication and our messages.”

That doesn’t mean that the European Commission will leave the platform.

“This is really about advertisements, campaigns and ad spending,” they explained. “And for these campaigns, we continuously assess and evaluate the media environment in view of our communication objectives.”

A spokesperson for X seemed unconcerned about the decision.

“The European Commission has only advertised about $5,000 so far this year, but is still organically posting across all it’s X handles specifically @eu_social @eu_partnerships, @euhomeaffairs @euclimateaction and @eib, plus the European Investment Bank told us they will still be actively advertising on X,” they told Variety.

