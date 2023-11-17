Everything Jonathan Bailey Has Teased About 'Bridgerton' Season 3 So Far

Bridgerton season 3 is fast approaching, and Jonathan Bailey is teasing what’s in store for the Netflix series!

The 35-year-old actor stars as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the romance drama over its first two seasons. While his character is slated to return in season 3, Bridgerton‘s upcoming run will focus more on the relationship between Luke Newton‘s Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan‘s Penelope Featherington.

At the GQ Men of the Year event on Thursday (November 16), Jonathan gave fans a tease for what to expect in Bridgerton season 3.

“It’s going to be tantalizing,” he told E! News. “It’s going to be good. And also, my brother Luke Newton is bringing the heat with Nicola. So it’s going to be great.”

Recently, Jonathan talked with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

On when promotion for Bridgerton season 3 could start, he revealed that “[It] could happen any moment,” adding that viewers will have “at least four weeks notice” between the start of promo and the new season’s premiere date.

