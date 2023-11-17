Golden Globes 2024 to Air on CBS

The Golden Globes are returning to CBS.

On Friday (November 17), it was announced that the 2024 Golden Globess will air its 81st ceremony live on CBS on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The awards show will also stream on CBS’ app and Paramount+.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Golden Globes will air after an NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader.

The decision to move the Golden Globes from NBC to CBS comes months after it was announced that the show had moved to Dick Clark Productions, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (aka HFPA) had been dissolved.

“We’re so proud to bring the Golden Globes to CBS to celebrate 81 years of award show history,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Penske Media and owner of Dick Clark Productions, in a statement.

“CBS has demonstrated an impressive 30-year commitment to the Grammys and been instrumental to their long-term success,” the statement continued. “In CBS we found an ideal partner who understands the value of live entertainment programming and whose multi-platform distribution model is reflective of how global audiences choose to consume content today.”

The Golden Globes show is now the second awards show to air on CBS. The network also broadcasts the Grammys.

Nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes will be announced in December. It was also recently announced that two new categories are being added to the upcoming ceremony.