Fri, 17 November 2023 at 12:10 am

Is That Paul Giamatti's Actual Eye in 'The Holdovers'? All About the Glass Eye

Is That Paul Giamatti's Actual Eye in 'The Holdovers'? All About the Glass Eye

If you watch Paul Giamatti in the new movie The Holdovers, you might be left wondering: is that his real eye?

The 56-year-old Oscar-nominated actor stars in the new film as a teacher at a boarding school who is forced to spend Christmas break as the guardian to a handful of students who don’t have anywhere to go for the holidays.

Paul‘s character is described as a curmudgeon with an odor problem and he also has a glass eye. Director Alexander Payne reportedly had only Paul in mind for the role.

“I was deeply touched,” he joked in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “How can I not. The part is fantastic. It’s a fantastic part. Smelling like fish was just the cherry on top. It really was.”

So, is that his real eye?

No, it’s not! While Paul has not yet publicly commented on wearing a prosthetic eye in the movie, that’s not what he looks like in real life. See a recent photo below!

