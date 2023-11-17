Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Head to Dinner After London Premiere of 'Napoleon'

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are stepping out for the night.

The longtime couple arrived at Chiltern Firehouse for dinner on Thursday night (November 16) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joaquin Phoenix

For their outing, Joaquin, 49, wore a black suit while Rooney, 38, bundled up in a fuzzy brown coat.

Before their dinner outing, Joaquin hit the red carpet at the UK premiere of his new movie Napoleon alongside co-star Vanessa Kirby and director Ridley Scott.

Earlier in the week, Rooney joined Joaquin at the Paris premiere of the new movie.

In an interview from earlier this year, Rooney shared some very rare comments about her and Joaquin‘s son River, who was born in 2020.

Napoleon hits theaters next week on Wednesday, Nov. 22 – check out the action-packed trailer here!