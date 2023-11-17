Joe Burrow Will Miss Remainder of NFL Season With Cincinnati Bengals, Likely Needs Surgery for Wrist Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals will be finishing off the NFL season without the assistance of their star quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Friday (November 17), the team announced that the 26-year-old professional athlete was out for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury to his wrist.

Head coach Zac Taylor provided an update at a press conference.

Speaking to the media, Zac revealed that Joe tore a ligament in his wrist and will “likely require surgery.”

It appears that Jake Browning will be taking over quarterback as the team continues with the season and potentially into the Super Bowl.

Joe sustained his injury during a game against the Baltimore Ravens. News about the extent of his injury is still forthcoming. It does appear that he will be able to return to the game in the future.

Zac added that it was “exciting” to see the team “rally around Jake.” He expressed optimism as they head into their remaining games.

“The season is far from over,” he said.

We hope that Joe makes a speedy recovery and are sorry for him.

