Julianne Moore Tells Nicholas Galitzine to Seduce King James in 'Mary & George' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

A spicy first look teaser for Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine‘s new limited series Mary & George has been released!

The two play the title characters, mother and son, in the upcoming period piece, which is being described as an “audacious historical psychodrama,” and is inspired by a true story.

Find out more and watch the provocative teaser inside…

Described as “a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I,” Julianne portrays “Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George, to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors.

Nicholas plays her son, George Villiers, a naïve romantic who alongside his ruthless mother was prepared to stop at nothing to get to the top. Tony Curran stars as King James I, the target of Mary & George’s seductive scheming.”

The cast also includes Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, Mark O’Halloran, Laurie Davidson, Samuel Blenkin, Jacob McCarthy, Tom Victor, Alice Grant, Amelia Gething, Mirren Mack, Rina Mahoney and Simon Russell Beale.

Mary & George is set to debut in 2024 on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy, and on Starz in the US and Canada.