Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Was Supposed to Feature on Jonas Brothers Song

Kelsea Ballerini is revealing that she originally sang on a Jonas Brothers song before being replaced!

The 30-year-old country singer has been very busy as of late, as she released her fifth studio album, Rolling Up the Welcome mat (For Good), in August, and just received her fourth Grammy nomination!

Kelsea shared that she was slated to feature on the Jonas Brothers‘ recent single, “Strong Enough” instead of Bailey Zimmerman, who sings on the released version of the track.

The “Subject to Change” singer shared the news during an “ask me anything” series on her Instagram Stories posted on Friday (November 17).

One user asked: “jonas brothers collab when,” and Kelsea replied: “to be so honest, i was on strong enough but did indeed get replaced hahahaha. but bailey is sick.”

Kelsea didn’t explain the reason behind her scrapped feature, but we hope to see the artist collaborate with the Jonas Brothers in the future!

