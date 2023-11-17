Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde at GQ Men of the Year Event, Matches Hair to Dress Color

Kim Kardashian showed off a new look at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party!

The 43-year-old reality star and entrepreneur wore long blonde hair on the red carpet at the annual event on Thursday night (November 16) at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

Kim is one of the magazine’s four honorees this year and she gave a revealing interview that included some insight into her late father.

For her red carpet look, Kim appears to be wearing a wig and she matched the hair color to her suede dress.

FYI: Kim is wearing a Chrome Hearts dress.

