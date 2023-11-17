Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift &amp; Pushing Back Album Because of Her

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 10:44 am

Margot Robbie Reveals the Female Singer She Has a 'Secret Crush' On!

Continue Here »

Margot Robbie Reveals the Female Singer She Has a 'Secret Crush' On!

Margot Robbie is dishing on her girl crush!

On Thursday night (November 16), the 34-year-old Barbie actress, her husband Tom Ackerley, and their LuckyChap Entertainment producing partner Josey McNamara were honored with the Producer of the Year award at the 2023 Variety Power of Women event.

In her acceptance speech, Margot revealed the female singer she has a “secret crush” on!

Click on the next slide to read more…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 01
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 02
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 03
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 04
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 05
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 06
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 07
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 08
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 09
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 10
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 11
margot robbie has secret crush on dua lipa 12

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dua Lipa, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images