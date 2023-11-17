Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 1:43 am

Meghan Markle Addresses 'Suits' Streaming Surge, Suggests What Could Have Led to Renewed Popularity Around the Series

Meghan Markle shows off her smile while hitting the carpet at the 2023 Variety Power Of Women held at Mother Wolf on Thursday evening (November 16) in Los Angeles.

While walking the carpet, the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex was told about her series Suits reaching 45 billion minutes streamed across both Netflix and Peacock, and she talked about the surge in streaming the popular show has had.

Check out what how she reacted inside…

“Isn’t that wild?” she told Variety.

While she has “no idea” why the show has gained such an interest, she did speculate on why Suits may have become even more popular this year.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” Meghan said. “But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

If you missed it, the show’s creator Aaron Korsh is reportedly developing a new series that is in the same vain as Suits.

Did you know that another actress was up for Meghan‘s role of Rachel Zane?
Photos: Getty
