Mitchel Musso Speaks Out After Public Intoxication & Theft Charges Are Dismissed

Mitchel Musso is speaking after the charges against him were dropped.

Back in August, the 32-year-old Hannah Montana alum was arrested on charges of theft, public intoxication, and a few other charges in Rockwall, Texas.

At the time, Mitchel claimed that he was “absolutely not drunk or drinking, and there was 100% no theft.”

On Wednesday (November 15), People confirmed that the charges against Mitchel had been dismissed.

“Thank you guys for standing with me during this time, want to thank you all for listening and being there. [Sorry] couldn’t talk about it. Had to wait til the truth came out,” Mitchel wrote on his Instagram Story on Nov. 17.

In the police department’s initial press release, a shirtless Mitchel allegedly “appeared intoxicated” when he entered the SpringHill Suites Dallas Rockwall, took a bag of chips, and started eating them without paying for them.

After a heated an exchange with hotel staff, Mitchel stormed out and the police were called. When they arrived on the scene, the police discovered that Mitchel also had several outstanding traffic warrants, and was therefore arrested.

He was later released on $1,000 bond.

