Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2 Tour' Cities, Website Promptly Crashes Amid Excitement
Nicki Minaj is hitting the the road to promote her new album Pink Friday 2, and Barbz around the world are so excited about the news that they crashed the tour website.
The 40-year-old “Barbie World” rap queen revealed the first string of cities that she’ll visit on the Pink Friday 2 Tour on Friday (November 17).
She also provided some additional details about how to get tickets. Although the website almost immediately crashed, Barbz made sure to publicize the news as #PinkFriday2Tour trended on X (formerly Twitter).
Head inside to get information about Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour…
In a post on X, Nicki encouraged fans to sign up for the tour, even if their city isn’t on the list.
“In fact, by signing up tmrw, you help to have your city added to the OFFICIAL routing if it’s not currently a city on our list,” she explained. “So tmrw, if your city isn’t included, just sign up along w/others you know from that city who’d attend as well.”
She added that at the moment only “approximate dates” have been revealed. You can sign up for “access to presale tickets.” Tickets will not be available yet. However, signing up will help determine if there is need for additional dates and stops.
We’ll update you as tour dates are finalized and if more are added. In the meantime, we know for sure that Pink Friday 2 arrives on December 8.
Speaking of Nicki, did you see the rumor that she was going to be on the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes soundtrack? A celebrity explained how they accidentally started the rumor!
Nicki herself opened up in a very revealing interview.
Check out the cities Nicki Minaj will stop at during her Pink Friday 2 Tour…
Atlanta, Georgia
Austin, Texas
Boston, Massachusetts
Brooklyn, New York
Charlotte, North Carolina
Chicago, Illinois
Columbus, Ohio
Dallas, Texas
Denver, Colorado
Detroit, Michigan
Hartford, Connecticut
Houston, Texas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Los Angeles, California
Miami, Florida
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Phoenix, Arizona
Portland, Oregon
Raleigh, North Carolina
Salt Lake City, Utah
Seattle, Washington
Toronto, Ontario
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Montreal, Canada
Nashville, Tennessee
Newark, New Jersey
New Orleans, Louisiana
New York, New York
Oakland, California
Vancouver, Canada
Washington DC
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Berlin, Germany
Birmingham, United Kingdom
London, United Kingdom
Manchester, United Kingdom
Paris, France