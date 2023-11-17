Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2 Tour' Cities, Website Promptly Crashes Amid Excitement

Nicki Minaj is hitting the the road to promote her new album Pink Friday 2, and Barbz around the world are so excited about the news that they crashed the tour website.

The 40-year-old “Barbie World” rap queen revealed the first string of cities that she’ll visit on the Pink Friday 2 Tour on Friday (November 17).

She also provided some additional details about how to get tickets. Although the website almost immediately crashed, Barbz made sure to publicize the news as #PinkFriday2Tour trended on X (formerly Twitter).

In a post on X, Nicki encouraged fans to sign up for the tour, even if their city isn’t on the list.

“In fact, by signing up tmrw, you help to have your city added to the OFFICIAL routing if it’s not currently a city on our list,” she explained. “So tmrw, if your city isn’t included, just sign up along w/others you know from that city who’d attend as well.”

She added that at the moment only “approximate dates” have been revealed. You can sign up for “access to presale tickets.” Tickets will not be available yet. However, signing up will help determine if there is need for additional dates and stops.

We’ll update you as tour dates are finalized and if more are added. In the meantime, we know for sure that Pink Friday 2 arrives on December 8.

Check out the cities Nicki Minaj will stop at during her Pink Friday 2 Tour…

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Boston, Massachusetts

Brooklyn, New York

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Detroit, Michigan

Hartford, Connecticut

Houston, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix, Arizona

Portland, Oregon

Raleigh, North Carolina

Salt Lake City, Utah

Seattle, Washington

Toronto, Ontario

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Montreal, Canada

Nashville, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New Orleans, Louisiana

New York, New York

Oakland, California

Vancouver, Canada

Washington DC

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Berlin, Germany

Birmingham, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom

Manchester, United Kingdom

Paris, France