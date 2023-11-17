Top Stories
Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Inside GQ's Men of the Year Event: See 150+ Photos of Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, & More Partying with Celeb Friends!

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 10:51 pm

Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera are among Hollywood’s hottest couples, as they are currently sharing the big screen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Rachel stars as Lucy Gray Baird, while Josh portrays Sejanus Plinth in the Hunger Games prequel.

Prior to co-starring in one of the biggest movies of 2023, Rachel, 22, and Josh, 28, featured in another popular title!

They first starred alongside one another in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story in 2021. In the film, Rachel took on the lead role of Maria, as Josh played Chino.

We’ve broken down the history of Rachel and Josh‘s romance, from when they first met until now!

Continue through the slideshow to discover Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera’s full relationship timeline…

Photos: Getty Images
