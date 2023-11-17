Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Cause of Death Revealed

There is a new update following the death of Nic Kerdiles.

The former hockey player and ex-fiancé of Savannah Chrisley died in a motorcycle accident on September 23 in Nashville, Tenn. He was 29.

Over his five-year NHL career, Nic played for the Anaheim Ducks and Winnipeg Jets.

On Friday (November 17), Nic‘s cause of death was released.

In a medical examiner’s report obtained by TMZ, Nic‘s official cause of death was listed as multiple blunt traumatic injuries.

According to the outlet, there was also evidence of alcohol in Nic‘s system. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.124, which exceeds Tennessee’s legal limit of 0.08, the report stated.

Following the tragic news two months ago, Savannah Chrisley penned a heartbreaking tribute for Nic Kerdiles.

