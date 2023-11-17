Top Stories
Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Inside GQ's Men of the Year Event: See 150+ Photos of Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, &amp; More Partying with Celeb Friends!

Inside GQ's Men of the Year Event: See 150+ Photos of Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, & More Partying with Celeb Friends!

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 11:52 pm

Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Cause of Death Revealed

Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Cause of Death Revealed

There is a new update following the death of Nic Kerdiles.

The former hockey player and ex-fiancé of Savannah Chrisley died in a motorcycle accident on September 23 in Nashville, Tenn. He was 29.

Over his five-year NHL career, Nic played for the Anaheim Ducks and Winnipeg Jets.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (November 17), Nic‘s cause of death was released.

In a medical examiner’s report obtained by TMZ, Nic‘s official cause of death was listed as multiple blunt traumatic injuries.

According to the outlet, there was also evidence of alcohol in Nic‘s system. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.124, which exceeds Tennessee’s legal limit of 0.08, the report stated.

Following the tragic news two months ago, Savannah Chrisley penned a heartbreaking tribute for Nic Kerdiles.

We have sadly lost so many celebrities in 2023.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images