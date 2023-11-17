Sofia Vergara Discusses Her 'Interesting' & 'Difficult' Year, Divorce From Joe Manganiello & 2024 Plans

Sofia Vergara is looking back on her year and teasing plans for the future.

The 51-year-old Modern Family alum opened up about the “very interesting and very difficult” year she’s experienced, which has included a split from Joe Manganiello and the SAG-AFTRA strike that shut down Hollywood.

Despite the challenges, Sofia remained optimistic and promised some big things on the horizon.

“I’ve had a very interesting year,” Sofia reflected during a chat with People. ”I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult.”

She continued, explaining, “I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year.”

Looking forward, she mused, “I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I’m very excited for next year.” That doesn’t mean that she’s exactly expecting a “fresh start,” though Sofia is optimistic.

“I don’t know if there’s such a thing as a fresh start at 51,” she joked. “I don’t know if I’m fresh anymore, but I’m just excited.”

It doesn’t hurt that 2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for her! “I have a lot of projects for next year that hopefully people will love as well,” she promised.

