Steven Yeun's Top Secret Role in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Movie Revealed!

We’re finally getting new details on Steven Yeun‘s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Earlier this year, it was announced that the 39-year-old actor – best known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Minari, Nope, and Beef – had been cast in the upcoming movie Thunderbolts.

At the time, Steven‘s role was not announced, but it was reported that it’s a role that is “significant to this film” and also a “major role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

In a new interview, Robert Kirkman – the creator of The Walking Dead – officially revealed who Steven will be playing in Thunderbolts.

“My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie,” Robert shared in an interview with comic book artist David Finch.

According to Superhero Wikipedia, “Sentry is a superhero in the Marvel Universe and also carries within him the supervillain known as the Void.” The character reportedly has a ton of powers including: Superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility, reflexes, senses, durability and invulnerability, energy projection and manipulation, matter manipulation, flight, telepathy, resurrection, healing factor, and mental projection.

It also looks like Steven will be getting his own Sentry costume.

“Yeah, he called me, he went in for a costume fitting,” Robert recalled. “I hope I’m not… I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe. We’ll see. I don’t care. I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me?”

He added, “Yeah, he called me and he said, ‘I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.’ He said he was at the costume fitting and was like, ‘Aww, crap. I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue.’”

Thunderbolts is also set to star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.