Taylor Swift Reacts to Being Honored on Brazil's Christ the Redeemer Statue, Credits Her Fans!

Taylor Swift is reacting to the warm welcome she received by Brazil this week!

The 33-year-old entertainer kicked off her run of shows at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday night (November 17) and she thanked fans for the special welcome they secured for her.

The landmark Christ the Redeemer statue was given a redesign this week with a projection that resembled the “Junior Jewels” t-shirt from her “You Belong with Me” music video.

The projection read “Welcome to Brasil” and Rio’s mayor, Eduardo Paes, was the one who requested the honor. The people in charge of the statue agreed to put up the projection if fans collected 20,000 units of bread and water, which they did!

Taylor reacted to the honor during the Evermore portion of her Eras Tour show on Friday.

“I just want to start off by saying that I feel completely unworthy of this honor but it is sort of the nicest thing anyone’s ever done for me. And I say that because I heard that part of why this was able to happen is because so many of you donated food and water and that makes me so incredibly proud. I’m so proud of you. Thank you so much for everything that you do, including showing up tonight and being so nice to us!” she said.

