How Much Money Does Prince William Have in the Bank? See His Response

Prince William was stumped by a fairly straightforward question about his finances during an appearance.

The 41-year-old Duke of Cambridge recently visited the Hideaway Youth Project in Manchester, England. While there, a child asked how much money he had stashed in the bank.

While the question was admittedly a daring one, Prince William handled it with grace!

Read more to see how Prince William responded to the question…

He also didn’t hesitate to be honest, saying that he “didn’t know” exactly how much he had saved up (via People).

