Is Lacey Chabert Married? Meet the Hallmark Channel Star's Husband David Nehdar!

Lacey Chabert is one of Hallmark Channel‘s most-booked stars!

The 41-year-old actress has appeared in over 30 Hallmark movies and will next be starring alongside Scott Wolf in the new holiday movie A Merry Scottish Christmas.

Along with all of her Hallmark movies, Lacey is probably best known for playing Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls.

So, who is Lacey married to?

Lacey married David Nehdar in December 2013 and the two share daughter Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, born in September 2016.

Lacey keeps her personal life extremely private and has never shared any photos of David on social media.

While talking about her wedding back in 2014, Lacey told People, “I wanted it to be personal. He’s not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible.”

A Merry Scottish Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8/7c.