Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shares 'Mortifying' Secret From 'Modern Family' Set After Cast Reunion

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is looking back on a traumatizing moment from filming the hit TV show Modern Family, and it involved his onscreen husband Eric Stonestreet and guest star Elizabeth Banks.

The 48-year-old brought Mitchell Pritchett to life on the show. Eric played his husband Cam, and Elizabeth embodied their messiest friend Sal in a handful of episodes.

One scene that the pair shot together ended badly, leaving Jesse feeling “mortified.”

Back in 2017, Elizabeth returned to Modern Family to film an episode. In it, she attempted to throw a Tony Award off a boat while Eric fought tooth and nail to protect the precious trophy.

Jesse shared the clip on his Instagram story alongside a recollection from the scene.

“Fact: [Elizabeth Banks] & [Eric Stonestreet] broke the Tony Award doing this. I was mortified,” he wrote.

