Matt Bomer Says There's 'Legitimate Talk' About a 'White Collar' Reboot

It sounds like a White Collar reboot is in the works!

In a new interview, Matt Bomer, who played con man Neal Caffrey for six seasons of the USA Network series, confirmed that there is “legitimate talk” about reviving the show.

“There has been talk. It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation,” Matt, 46, shared with TVLine.

Matt went on to say that there are “a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens.”

Matt also talked about how his late co-star Willie Garson, who died in September 2021 after a battle with cancer, would still be a part of the show.

Obviously, that’s the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what [creator] Jeff Eastin presented to Tim [DeKay] and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person,” Matt explained. “There’s no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn’t do so. So I think it’s a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show.”

White Collar ran for six seasons on USA Network from 2009 through 2014.

