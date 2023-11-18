Matty Healy Expresses Outrage Over No Grammy Nominations & Calls Kanye West His 'Hero' at 1975 Concert

Matty Healy is sharing his opinions about the Grammys and praising Kanye West.

During The 1975‘s New York City concert on Wednesday (November 15), the 34-year-old singer told the crowd that his band should’ve gotten nominated for a Grammy.

He also explained that he looks up to Kanye because the rapper believes in himself.

“The fact that we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy was a f–king outrage,” Matty said bluntly, per a TikTok video from the show. “The reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say, but I’m way past tasteful,” he joked. “Are you f–king mental?”

He noted that their albums I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It and A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships should’ve received nods.

Matty continued, “I’m not being self-celebratory, but Kanye is one of my heroes. You know what? You’ve got to f–king believe in yourself.” He admitted that the rapper is “an awkward hero to have right now” but urged fans to just “separate the antisemitism” and “think about the self-belief.”

The 1975 frontman frequently gets himself into trouble with controversial statements. He recently apologized for his racist jokes about Ice Spice.