Michael B. Jordan Confirmed to Return for 'Creed 4,' Producer Provides Timeline for Release

Michael B. Jordan made his directorial debut with the release of Creed III earlier this year. Ever since, there have been questions about if the franchise would return for a fourth movie.

Those questions have been answered by producer Irwin Winkler. According to him, Michael‘s fans have something very big to look forward to.

Deadline shared several videos of Irwin discussing the future of the franchise on X (formerly Twitter).

“We’re planning to do Creed 4 right now,” he promised fans in the audience at an event. “It’s in the works. We really have a really good story. A really good plot. We got a little delayed because of the strike like everybody else did.”

He teased plans to go into pre-production in about a year.

“I’m not supposed to say, but he will be,” Irwin added in a second clip, confirming Michael‘s involvement.

