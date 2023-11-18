Paris Hilton Calls North West 'Iconic' & a 'Future Entrepreneur' at GQ's Men of the Year Event

Paris Hilton is a big fan of Kim Kardashian‘s daughter, North West!

While walking the red carpet at GQ‘s Men of the Year 2023, the 42-year-old businesswoman gushed about her friend’s hilarious daughter.

She reacted to North‘s lemonade stand scams and talked about the TikTok video where the 10-year-old is dressed up as Kim and her friend is dressed up as Paris.

Kim revealed to GQ in November that North “scams” her friends at lemonade stands by charging $20 per cup.

Paris recalled to Extra on the red carpet, “I actually used to do that with my sister every summer in the Malibu Colony. We would both do the same thing, so North is a future entrepreneur and I love that, I love her so much.”

In North‘s TikTok video, she dressed as her mom at the Sydney Airport in 2006, and her friend channeled Paris‘ look from that day.

“They had the looks exactly down,” Paris said. “That girl is iconic.”

