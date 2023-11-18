Patrick Mahomes Reveals How the Kansas City Chiefs Feel About Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift

We’ve already heard about how Taylor Swift‘s closest friends feel about her relationship with Travis Kelce. Now, the football star’s friend group is speaking out.

In a new interview, fellow Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes weighed in on the 34-year-old tight end dating the 33-year-old “Karma” pop titan.

He explained how the team felt about the relationship, revealing if they were concerned that it was a “distraction.”

Patrick sat down for an interview for ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, which will air in full on Sunday (November 19). A snippet from the segment was shared on X (formerly Twitter) that revealed his thoughts on the relationship.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is,” Patrick said about the musician.

He continued, adding, “I think you understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

Patrick has previously revealed a reason that he is jealous of his wife Brittany and Taylor.

If you missed it, he was also the reason that Travis missed Taylor‘s first Eras Tour back on the road since they started dating.

