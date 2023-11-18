Top Stories
Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Her Brazil Concert With Heartfelt Message

Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Her Brazil Concert With Heartfelt Message

Rachel Zegler &amp; Josh Andr&eacute;s Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Sat, 18 November 2023 at 9:15 am

Pete Davidson's Famous Exes Include Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, & Kaia Gerber - Check Out His Full Dating History

Continue Here »

Pete Davidson's Famous Exes Include Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, & Kaia Gerber - Check Out His Full Dating History

We’re taking a look back at all the famous women Pete Davidson has dated following news that he’s off the market again!

In September 2023, it was reported that the 30-year-old Saturday Night Live alum is dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

Over the years, Pete has dated some very big stars – including models, singers, and actresses – and we’ve compiled a timeline of all of Pete‘s headline-making relationships.

A few years ago, Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts on Pete‘s ability to attract some “sexy” and “stunning” girlfriends, joking that he “shoots diamonds” out of his, umm, manhood.

Find out what Pete recently said about his famous exes!

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women Pete Davidson has been linked to over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Pete Davidson, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images