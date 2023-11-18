Rachel Zegler Recalls Having Food Poisoning & a 'Mental Breakdown' at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Rachel Zegler is opening up about her love for Taylor Swift and her emotional night at the Eras Tour show in New Jersey.

On Thursday (November 16), the Hunger Games star appeared on The Tonight Show and revealed that she had food poisoning at Taylor‘s first Eras Tour show at MetLife Stadium.

She also explained why she had a “mental breakdown” that evening.

When host Jimmy Fallon showed a photo of Rachel posing at the concert in a signature Taylor cardigan, the actress laughed at how sad she looks in the picture.

She told him that she had food poisoning that day but wouldn’t have missed the show. Rachel joked that she would have “sold her kidney” to be there.

Jimmy asked her if she was a “back in the day Swiftie,” and Rachel replied, “From self-titled album, which we’re still waiting for the re-record of…”

“I knew the setlist, I know the callbacks, I was waiting for the secret songs,” she said. “My best friend Brenna had gone in Atlanta before the MetLife show, and I went to MetLife night one. And she said to my older sister, Jaqueline who I took to the show with me, she was like ‘Jaqueline, if they play ‘Getaway Car’ or ‘Maroon’ she’s on crisis watch.’”

Rachel exclaimed, “Not only did she play ‘Getaway Car,’ she also played ‘Maroon.’ I was having a mental breakdown in the audience at MetLife Stadium.”

She added that she was joking all night about how Ice Spice might come out to perform “Karma,” and then it actually happened.

“My Swiftie manifestation says Reputation (TV) is coming,” Rachel told Jimmy.

In October, Rachel defended Taylor against a viral joke about a sex tape featuring her and Travis Kelce.

Watch Rachel Zegler talk about Taylor Swift here!

