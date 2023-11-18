Renee Rapp Releases 'Snow Angel (Deluxe)' & Calls Making Her Album 'The Greatest Gift' in Emotional Post

Renee Rapp is sharing the deluxe version of her debut album Snow Angel!

The 23-year-old Mean Girls star released the new version of the project on Friday (November 17). The deluxe version features three new tracks as well as her song “Tummy Hurts” with a new feature, Coco Jones.

Renee opened up about the new music in an emotional Instagram post.

In her Instagram dump, the singer shared behind-the-scenes moments from the album-making process, including a photo of herself laughing next to a whiteboard with a list of the album tracks written on it.

“Snow angel deluxe out now,” she wrote. “Making this album has been the greatest gift and doing it with my best friend was icing on a sweet a-s cake. i love you more than anything baby @alexander23 !!”

Renee explained the deluxe edition tracks, “Messy,” “I Do,” “Swim,” and “Tummy Hurts” featuring Coco.

“Messy is me as f-ck,” she joked. “i do is a hopeless romantic (me) and swim is our favorite song we’ve made so far. @cocojones it’s like you were made to be on this track. wowowowowow I’m emotional go take a shot for me love you guys x.”

Renee stars as Regina George in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. The trailer is out now!

Listen to Renee Rapp’s Snow Angel (Deluxe) tracks now!

