Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at His Puma x F1 Collection Launch in Las Vegas

Rihanna is showing her support for her boyfriend A$AP Rocky!

The 35-year-old “Diamonds” singer made a surprise appearance at the launch event for A$AP‘s Puma x F1 collection on Friday night (November 17) in Las Vegas, Nev.

The event is part of the leadup to the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for Saturday (November 18).

Rihanna and A$AP were all smiles as they greeted fans at the event.

