Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Inside GQ's Men of the Year Event: See 150+ Photos of Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, & More Partying with Celeb Friends!

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sat, 18 November 2023 at 1:28 am

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at His Puma x F1 Collection Launch in Las Vegas

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at His Puma x F1 Collection Launch in Las Vegas

Rihanna is showing her support for her boyfriend A$AP Rocky!

The 35-year-old “Diamonds” singer made a surprise appearance at the launch event for A$AP‘s Puma x F1 collection on Friday night (November 17) in Las Vegas, Nev.

The event is part of the leadup to the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for Saturday (November 18).

Rihanna and A$AP were all smiles as they greeted fans at the event.

If you missed it, Rihanna recently stepped out and showed off her new blonde hair in Los Angeles, and we have all the photos!

The singer and her boyfriend were also among the 25 best dressed stars at the 2023 LACMA Art & Film Gala!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Puma x F1 Collection launch event…
Photos: Backgrid
