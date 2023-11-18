Top Stories
Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Her Brazil Concert With Heartfelt Message

Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Sat, 18 November 2023 at 1:05 pm

Rosamund Pike Attends Special Screening of Her New Movie 'Saltburn' in London

Rosamund Pike is stepping out to promote her new movie!

The 44-year-old Emmy and Golden Globe winner attended a special screening of her movie Saltburn on Saturday (November 18) held at the Charlotte Street Hotel in London, England.

For the screening, Rosamund donned a cheetah-print dress.

Earlier in the week, Rosamund skipped the Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn, but her co-stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and Carey Mulligan were all in attendance.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Saltburn is out in theaters now. Watch the trailer here!

