Simu Liu Drops EP 'ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT,' Featuring 1 Track Co-Written by a Famous Pop Star!

Simu Liu just dropped his EP, and he revealed that a famous singer helped him with it!

The 34-year-old Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star released his four-track EP, titled ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT, on Friday (November 17).

Simu celebrated his new music project with an Instagram post.

The Barbie actor wrote that he “collaborated with some incredibly talented artists on this EP, culminating in four songs that i’m extremely excited for you to hear.”

He then revealed that his song “Break My Heart” was co-written by none other than Joe Jonas!

Simu also elaborated on what inspired him to write ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT.

“From love and sex to heartbreak and depression, these songs all speak to my personal experiences navigating through life. i hope you’ll all give it a listen this friday, and of course, am always grateful beyond words for everyone that has been a part of my artistic journey,” he wrote.

