Taylor Swift Appears to Have a Hard Time Breathing at Brazil Show in New TikTok Video

In a video from her Friday (November 17) Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, it looks like the 33-year-old singer is having a hard time breathing.

The “Anti-Hero” singer performed through extreme heat.

In the TikTok clip, Taylor finishes a song toward the end of her set and turns around so that she’s facing away from the audience.

As she looks up and takes several breaths, it seems as though she’s trying not to pass out.

The TikTok user who shared the photo wrote, “This video is so upsetting to watch, you can see how hard she was trying not to faint.”

On Saturday (November 18), Taylor announced that she was postponing her second Brazil show due to the dangerous heat. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Taylor also took to Instagram to mourn a fan who tragically died before her Friday show.